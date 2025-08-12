Ujaas Energy Q1 net profit down nearly 35 pc

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Ujaas Energy on Tuesday reported a nearly 35 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 2.48 crore in the June quarter compared to the preceding year, mainly due to lower revenues.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2024, a BSE filing showed.

Total revenues declined to Rs 9.20 crore in the quarter from Rs 10.71 crore in the same period a year ago.

The board also approved dissolution of the Implementation and Management Committee (IMC), which was constituted for the purpose of overseeing and executing the implementation of the Resolution Plan as approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Indore Bench, vide its order on October 13, 2023, subject to directions and acceptance for the dissolution of the committee by the NCLT.

The board also approved the extension of the scope of the "Management Committee" of the Board of Directors of the Company. PTI KKS SHW