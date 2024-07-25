Ujaas Energy seeks shareholders' nod to raise authorised share capital to Rs 45 cr

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Clean energy firm Ujaas Energy will seek shareholders' approval to increase its authorised share capital to Rs 45 crore from the existing Rs 30 crore in it annual general meeting on August 16, 2024.

The company will also seek shareholders' approval for bonus issue of shares in the ration of 1:4 (one fully paid-up equity share of nominal value of Re 1 each for every four equity shares of nominal value of Re 1 each held by them), stated the notice for AGM.

According to the notice, the authorised share capital of the company shall be increased to Rs 45 crore divided into 45 crore equity shares of Re 1 each to accommodate the issue and allotment of shares.

The board of directors in their meeting on July 15 approved the increase the company's authorised share capital from Rs 30 crore divided into 30 crore equity shares of Re 1 each to Rs 45 crore divided into 45 crore equity shares of Re 1 each. PTI KKS TRB