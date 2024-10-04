Ujjivan Small Finance Bank receives RBI approval for foreign exchange services

Mumbai, Oct 4 (PTI) Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Friday said it has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India approval for foreign exchange services.

It has received the 'Authorised Dealer Category 1 licence' which will help it offer a range of foreign exchange products and services, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank said in a statement.

The startup 'futureMBBS' has launched an affordable package for NEET preparation starting at Rs 99.

According to a company statement over 18 lakh students take the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test every year battling for a limited number of medical seats.

Sector agnostic venture capital platform Turbostart has led an USD 1 million investment in AI Health Highway.

AI Health Highway is focused on providing tech-enabled screening tools that help in early detection of non-communicable diseases and improving healthcare accessibility, Turbostart said in a statement.