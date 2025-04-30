Ujjivan Small Finance Bank shares decline over 3% as Q4 profit slumps

New Delhi: Shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) on Wednesday declined over 3 per cent after the firm reported a 75 per cent slump in net profit for three months ended March 2025.

The stock went lower by 3.17 per cent to settle at Rs 42.51 on the BSE. Intra-day, it dived 6.37 per cent to Rs 41.10.

At the NSE, it declined 3.41 per cent to Rs 42.40.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Wednesday reported a slump of 75 per cent in net profit to Rs 83.39 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, hurt by higher provisions for bad loans.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 329.63 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income rose to Rs 1,843 crore in the January-March quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) from Rs 1,765 crore in the year-ago period, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Overall provisions, excluding tax, rose to Rs 264.50 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 79 crore in the same quarter a year ago.