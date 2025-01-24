Ujjivan Small Finance Bank stock declines over 4 pc post Q3 earnings

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Friday declined over 4 per cent after the firm reported a 64 per cent drop in net profit for the third quarter ended December 2024.
The stock went lower by 4.40 per cent to settle at Rs 33.04 on the BSE. Intra-day, it tanked 6.48 per cent to Rs 32.32.
At the NSE, the stock dropped 4.36 per cent to Rs 33.05.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Thursday reported a 64 per cent drop in net profit to Rs 103 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024, as provisions for bad loans increased.
The lender earned a net profit of Rs 300 crore in the year-ago period.
However, the total income rose to Rs 1,763 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,655 crore a year ago, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
The bank would soon move the Reserve Bank for transition to a universal bank, having received approval from the board.
The interest income of the bank improved to Rs 1,591 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,471 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
The bank's asset quality deteriorated, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rising to 2.68 per cent of gross advances at the end of the December 2024 quarter from 2.18 per cent a year ago.
Its net NPAs or bad loans also rose to 0.56 per cent against 0.17 per cent in the year-ago period.