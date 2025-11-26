Ujjivan Small Finance Bank strengthens presence in Bengal

Kolkata, Nov 26 (PTI) Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (Ujjivan SFB) on Wednesday announced its expansion in West Bengal with the opening of two new branches, part of a broader plan to scale up its national network to around 1,150 branches by 2030.

The move aims to further strengthen the bank's footprint in the state.

The two new branches are located in Bandra village under Kanksa subdivision in Paschim Bardhaman district, and Bandra which falls under the Suri I subdivision of Birbhum district.

The two micro banking-led branches will offer group loans and individual loans, expanding the bank's outreach in the region.

The bank said it now has 100 branches in West Bengal as of September.

Ujjivan SFB serves over 98.8 lakh customers across 26 states and Union Territories, according to a statement.

"The launch of these branches is part of our strategy to expand in markets with strong customer demand. West Bengal's strong base of small businesses and micro-enterprises aligns with our focus on financial inclusion and local economic development," said Vibhas Chandra, head of micro banking & gold loans.

The SFB is also strengthening its digital services through Ujjivan EZY, Hello Ujjivan, video banking, and UPI, IMPS, NEFT and RTGS facilities, the lender said.

Ujjivan reported a strong September 2025 quarter, with total deposits rising 15 per cent year-on-year, CASA at Rs 10,783 crore (up 22 per cent), and a 14 per cent increase in its gross loan book to Rs 34,588 crore. It also recorded its highest-ever quarterly disbursement of Rs 7,932 crore, with asset quality stable and PAR improving to 4.45 per cent.

The bank has applied to the RBI for a Universal Banking Licence and is awaiting a response from the regulators. PTI BSM NN