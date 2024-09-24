UJVN prepares action plan to double power generation in eight years

Dehradun, Sep 24 (PTI) Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd has prepared an action plan to double power generation in the state in the next eight years.

Under the action plan prepared on the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, UJVN aims to increase power generation from 1,440 mw at present to more than 3,000 mw by the year 2031–32, UJVN Ltd Managing Director Sandeep Singhal said here on Tuesday.

A target has also been set to increase revenue generation from power to Rs 3,000 crore by 2031–32 from Rs 964 crore at present, he added.

State-owned UJVN has completed five projects of 148.5 MW capacity in the last four and a half years, which include 120 MW Vyasi Hydroelectric Project in Dehradun, 5 MW Suringarh Hydroelectric Project in Pithoragarh, 4 MW Kalganga I and 4.5 MW Kaliganga II in Rudraprayag and 15 MW Madhyamaheshwar Hydroelectric Project, Singhal said.

Apart from working expeditiously on its projects to increase power generation in the state in the coming years, approval has been taken from the state Cabinet to give various types of concessions to the power generation companies of the central government and private developers so that their cost can be reduced, the UJVN MD said.

Besides, UJVN has formed a joint venture with THDC. The JV has been allotted five projects.

He also informed that under innovation in power generation, work is being done on the development of hydrokinetic turbines in existing canals in collaboration with IIT Roorkee.

Apart from this, there is also a plan to set up a green hydrogen plant of one-megawatt capacity in Haridwar, he said.

An MoU will soon be signed with Iceland to produce thermal energy.

He said that a request has been made to the central government to reimburse UJVNL's expenditure on Bhairon Ghati and Pala Maneri hydroelectric projects, which were closed due to environmental reasons.

Till the closure of the projects, Rs 25 crore had been spent on the Bhairon Ghati hydroelectric project and Rs 125 crore on the Pala Maneri hydroelectric project, he noted.

Singal said that a letter has been sent to the Union Power Ministry in this regard.