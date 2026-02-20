UK Deputy PM stresses on safe, inclusive, equitable AI for everyone

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy on Friday emphasised the importance of having a safe, inclusive and equitable artificial intelligence available for everyone.

Speaking at a session at the AI Impact Summit in the national capital, Lammy said that the world faces two parts with respect to Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The choices the world faces are two paths -- one which sees AI take power and opportunity away from people and "sadly divides us"; and another one that sees AI used as a force for good to solve problems and uplift all of humanity, he said.

The session was on 'Speaking Everyone's Language: The Key to Inclusive Al Opportunity' Lammy also mentioned certain projects related to AI, including the Asia AI Development Observatory that would be a new network to support responsible AI governance and other aspects.

These projects as well as many new institutions and coalitions that are now emerging can help make sure that "we go down the right path. That is a path of a safe AI, an inclusive AI and importantly an equitable AI for everyone," he said.

Earlier this week, the UK government said its focus during the AI Impact Summit would be on championing how AI can supercharge growth, unlock new jobs, improve public services and deliver benefits for people across the globe.