UK minister for Indo-Pacific on India visit to reiterate commitment to FTA

London, Nov 18 (PTI) Britain's Minister for the Indo-Pacific, Catherine West who embarked on a two-day visit to India on Monday reiterated the UK’s commitment to strengthen bilateral ties with a “vital partner” and clinching a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Advertisment

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said on Monday that climate, tech, health, education and development were among the topics on the agenda as the minister arrives in New Delhi. She is scheduled for meetings at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), an education roundtable at the British Council and a visit to the Jama Masjid to learn about the history and architecture of the famous mosque in the Indian capital as part of efforts to deepen “cultural understanding”.

“I am delighted to be visiting India for the first time as Minister for the Indo-Pacific,” said West.

“As one of the fastest growing economies in the world, India is a vital partner. My visit reaffirms the UK’s commitment to fostering deeper cooperation with India and to driving forward greater growth and prosperity for both our nations,” she said.

Advertisment

The FCDO said her talks will continue to unlock the full potential of the India-UK partnership and drive forward greater growth for both countries, building on Foreign Secretary David Lammy’s visit soon after Labour’s general election win in July.

“She will also reiterate that the UK remains committed to negotiating a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement and Bilateral Investment Treaty,” FCDO said.

During the education roundtable at the British Council, West is said to be keen to learn more about the unique “living bridge” between the UK and India, representing the 1.7 million people in the UK with Indian heritage and connecting both countries across culture, education, food, sport and more. Further deepening this cultural understanding, the Minister will visit the Jama Masjid in Delhi, where she will learn about its history and architecture, FCDO said.

Advertisment

West’s India visit follows her visit to Bangladesh over the weekend in support of the Interim Government’s work on “accountability and creating a pathway to an inclusive democratic future for Bangladesh”. During her tour of Dhaka, the minister discussed the UK’s ongoing support for political and economic reforms, security, trade cooperation and UK-Bangladesh migration with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain.

“The UK supports the Interim Government’s work to build a more prosperous and democratic future for the Bangladeshi people. I am proud to announce new UK funding to support Rohingya refugees and the Bangladeshi communities which host them with essential services and assistance,” she said.

According to FCDO, new GBP 10.3 million UK funding is aimed at providing further support to Rohingya refugees with clean water, hygiene and sanitation services, primary healthcare, protection services and shelter materials. It will also provide assistance to those impacted by natural disasters in Bangladesh earlier this year. PTI AK SCY SCY