U'khand assembly presents supplementary budget of Rs 11,321 crore

Dehradun, Sep 6 (PTI) A supplementary budget of approximately Rs 11,321 crore for 2023-24 was tabled in the Uttarakhand Assembly on Wednesday, proposing the largest allocations for drinking water and infrastructure development projects in the state.

Advertisment

This is the state's first supplementary budget for the current fiscal.

The amount of Rs 11,321 crore includes approximately Rs 3,530 crore of revenue expenditure and Rs 7,791 crore of capital expenditure.

Tabling the budget in the House, state finance minister Premchand Agarwal said as in the past this budget too makes provisions for projects dedicated to people's welfare.

Advertisment

The highest allocation of Rs 765 crore has been made in the budget for the Jal Jeevan Mission followed by Rs 600 crore for infrastructure-related works, Rs 321 crore for strengthening of infrastructure under the housing and urban development department and Rs 156 crore for the acquisition of land for the construction of a ring road around Tehri lake.

A budgetary provision of Rs 100 crore has been made for the construction of a medical college in Haridwar.

Under revenue expenditure, a provision of Rs 300 crore has been made for the maintenance of roads, Rs 297 crore for the National Rural Health Mission, Rs 284 crore for food subsidy, Rs 218 crore for the SDRF under the disaster management department, Rs 200 crore for Atal Ayushman Yojana and Rs 190 crore for Pradhan Mantri Avas Yojana.

The supplementary budget also makes a provision of an additional Rs 100 crore for the management of disaster-affected areas of land subsidence-hit Joshimath.

A provision of Rs 1,000 crore has been made in the annual budget for Joshimath. Under capital expenditure, Rs 30 crore and Rs 25 crore have been allocated in the budget respectively for developing Rishikesh as a yoga city and Haridwar as a tourist city. PTI ALM SHW