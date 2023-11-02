U'khand signs MoUs worth Rs 94,000 cr ahead of investor summit: CM Dhami

Dehradun, Nov 2 (PTI) Uttarakhand has signed MoUs worth nearly Rs 94,000 crore with various industrial houses so far ahead of the Global Investors Summit to be held in the state capital next month, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Thursday.

A series of roadshows has been held in various cities across the country and abroad including Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, London, Birmingham, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, to woo investors to the hill state, Dhami told the media in Delhi.

In the coming days, a dialogue and road show with investors is to be organized in Mumbai also.

They have also been invited to participate in the forthcoming investor summit to be held in Dehradun on December 8-9, Dhami said while returning from Ahmedabad where he held a roadshow on Wednesday and signed MoUs worth Rs 24,000 crore with 50 industrial groups..

So far, MoUs worth 94,000 crore have been signed ahead of the summit, he said.

The focus is on health, education, pharma, agriculture, agri, energy, logistics, infrastructure and hospitality sectors, he said.

Investment proposals which provide employment to local people and strengthen the primary sector are being given priority, Dhami said.

A total of 30 new investor-friendly policies based on suggestions by people from the industrial world have been introduced to make it more convenient for entrepreneurs to invest in the state, he said.

A single-window system has been introduced and many procedures have been simplified, an official release here said, quoting Dhami.

A land bank of 6,000 acres has been created in the state, the chief minister said, adding that more incentives will be given to those who invest in hilly areas of the state. Air, rail, road and ropeway connectivity is also being constantly expanded in the state from which investors can benefit immensely, he said. PTI ALM MR