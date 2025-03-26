Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation approves Rs 988.72 cr budget; infra, environment key focus areas

Thane: The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) in Maharashtra's Thane district has approved a budget of Rs 988.72 crore for the 2025-26 financial year, with a focus on smart infrastructure, environmental sustainability and gender parity.

UMC Commissioner Manisha Ahwale, who is also its administrator, as the five-year term of the corporators has already ended, approved the budget on Tuesday.

Later addressing a press conference, she said there was a marginal increase in water tax this year as part of the revenue generation strategy.

The civic body has projected an income of Rs 286.53 crore from the GST grant, Rs 120.41 crore from property tax, and Rs 72.25 crore from water tax collections.

Key allocations include Rs 50 crore for education expenses and Rs 225.34 crore for wages and other allowances.

Ahwale emphasised the budget has been prepared based on a five-point programme, focusing on smart infrastructure, digitalisation, revenue generation, environmental sustainability and gender parity.

Major projects planned under the budget include the construction of a new administrative building for UMC, bungalows for the mayor and commissioner, a boat club, a town hall and a riverfront development initiative.

The budget aims to enhance the civic infrastructure while ensuring financial sustainability and improved services for Ulhasnagar residents.