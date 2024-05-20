ULIP offers huge opportunities to states for enhancing logistics ecosystem: DPIIT Secy

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) offers huge opportunities for states to enhance their logistics frameworks, a top government official said on Monday.

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh encouraged all states to actively leverage ULIP and drive forward a seamless, efficient and inclusive logistics sector across India.

The platform was launched on September 17, 2022, as part of the national logistics policy.

It is a digital gateway that allows industry players to access logistics-related data sets from various government systems through API-based integration.

Currently, the platform integrates with 37 systems from 10 ministries via 118 APIs, covering over 1,800 data fields.

Private sector participation in the ULIP has been instrumental in amplifying its impact, with over 900 companies registered on its portal. Additionally, these companies have developed over 90 applications, leading to more than 35 crore API transactions.

"ULIP offers an unprecedented opportunity for states to enhance their logistics frameworks," Singh said.

He was speaking at a workshop on ULIP.

The secretary also launched a ULIP booklet that illustrates how different private sector companies and startups are utilising ULIP APIs and highlighted the platform's transformative impact on the logistics sector.

This booklet serves as a comprehensive guide showcasing the innovative applications developed through ULIP and their significant contributions to enhancing logistics efficiency.