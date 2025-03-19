ULIP records 100 crore API transactions: Commerce ministry

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The commerce and industry ministry on Wednesday said the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) has recorded 100 crore API transactions since its inception.

The platform was launched on September 17, 2022, as part of the national logistics policy.

It is a digital gateway that allows industry players to access logistics-related data sets from various government systems through API-based integration.

It helps ULIP track real-time cargo and streamline regulatory compliance, benefiting businesses across industries.

"ULIP has also significantly impacted the manufacturing sector with companies such as Prism Johnson, Asian Paints, and Tata Steel leveraging its APIs to streamline transporter verification, automate processes, and strengthen supply chains," it said.

With over 1,300 registered companies, 350 agreements signed, and over 100 crore API transactions processed, ULIP has emerged as a key tool for driving operational efficiency and innovation in India's logistics sector, it added. PTI RR SHW