Ultra Gas and Energy to add LNG retail outlets this year

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Ultra Gas and Energy, an Essar Group entity, on Wednesday said it plans to expand its Liquefied Natural Gas retail outlets from three to 10 in 2025.

The company currently operates three Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) outlets across the nation -- Vallam (Chennai), Anand (Gujarat), and Bhilwara (Rajasthan).

Additionally, Greenline, Essar's entity in its green mobility ecosystem, said it plans to expand its fleet of LNG-powered trucks to 1,000 by March FY25 from over 500 trucks at present.

"As GreenLine's fleet continues to grow, its subsidiary, Ultra Gas & Energy Ltd (UGEL), is working to expand its network of LNG fuelling stations to 10 by 2025 from 3 LNG outlets at present. These fuelling stations are essential for supporting the growing fleet, cutting emissions, and reducing India's reliance on diesel," the statement said.

GreenLine CEO Anand Mimani said, "By expanding our fleet of LNG-powered trucks and building critical fuelling infrastructure across the country, we are playing a central role in reducing India's carbon emissions and supporting the transition to a cleaner, greener logistics industry." PTI ABI KKS DR