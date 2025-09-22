Ultra Gas & Energy to invest Rs 900 cr to expand LNG autofuel network

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PIT) Ultra Gas & Energy Ltd (UGEL), an Essar venture, plans to invest Rs 900 crore in scaling up its LNG retail outlets to 100 as the country's largest private LNG station operator doubles down to expand its retail network, it said Monday.

The firm already has six stations operational across major freight corridors.

"These Retail Outlets (ROs) are strategically located in Bhilwara (Rajasthan), Anand (Gujarat), Chakan-Pune (Maharashtra), Jalna (Maharashtra), Toranagallu (Karnataka), and Vallam (Tamil Nadu), enabling efficient access to cleaner fuel across key industrial and logistics hubs," it said in a statement.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is a viable fuel for trucks, particularly for long-haul transport, offering reduced emissions, quieter operation, and comparable performance to diesel. The natural gas is super-cooled and cryogenically stored in liquid form, usually in a tank on the side of the truck.

"As a new-age clean-tech company, UGEL is pioneering the development of India's largest LNG fuelling network, driving the transition toward sustainable and low-emission transportation. UGEL is positioning itself at the forefront of India's green mobility revolution by building a comprehensive LNG delivery ecosystem and offering cost-effective, low-carbon fuel through its expanding network of retail outlets," the statement said.

India is targeting to raise the share of natural gas in its energy basket to 15 per cent by 2030 from the current 6.2 per cent, and LNG for long-haul transportation is one of the modes for propogating that cause.

"Each UGEL RO is also future-ready, with integrated infrastructure to support electric vehicle (EV) charging, reinforcing the company's long-term vision of multi-fuel, low-emission mobility solutions. By enabling commercial fleets to shift away from high-emission fuels to cleaner alternatives like LNG and electric, UGEL is delivering both environmental and economic value to its customers," the statement said.

UGEL said it aims to scale its network to 100 LNG retail outlets across India, supported by a planned investment of Rs 900 crore. Expansion is already in progress in key states, including Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Karnataka, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand - laying the groundwork for a robust nationwide infrastructure that supports India's clean energy and transport goals.

Maqsood Shaikh, Managing Director & CEO, Ultra Gas & Energy Ltd, said, "Our retail outlets are built to do more than just dispense fuel; they are catalysts for a cleaner, smarter logistics future. Backed by robust infrastructure and intelligent energy solutions, we are proud to lead India's transition toward greener fuels and sustainable mobility. At UGEL, our vision is firmly rooted in innovation, efficiency, and environmental responsibility." Strategically placed to serve high-density logistics zones, these stations are accelerating the shift from diesel to LNG - a cleaner and more efficient fuel for long-haul trucking. Each UGEL station has a scalable capacity of 50 tonnes, capable of refuelling up to 600 LNG trucks per month. Each station can reduce up to 66,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually, collectively reducing 1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide.

To ensure uninterrupted operations, UGEL has partnered with state-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), GAIL and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) as well as other leading LNG suppliers with access to all major LNG terminals of India, ensuring consistent fuel supply and enabling smooth scalability. PTI ANZ DR DR