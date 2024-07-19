UltraTech Cement Q1 profit flat at Rs 1,696.6 cr

New Delhi: UltraTech Cement Ltd on Friday reported a flat growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,696.59 crore for the June quarter.

The leading cement maker posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,688.45 crore in year-ago period, the Aditya Birla group firm said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 1.87 per cent at Rs 18,069.56 crore during the period. It was at Rs 17,737.10 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

UltraTech's Total expenses in the June quarter were Rs 16,128.37 crore, up 3.07 per cent.

UltraTech Cement's total income was at Rs 18,235.30 crore, up 1.81 per cent.

Shares of UltraTech Cement Ltd on Friday were trading at Rs 11,295.65 on the BSE post-lunch session, down 3.05 per cent from its previous close.