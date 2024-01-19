UltraTech Cement Q3 net profit grows 67% to Rs 1,774.7 crore

New Delhi: UltraTech Cement Ltd on Friday reported a 67 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,774.78 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,062.58 crore in the October-December quarter last fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 7.85 per cent to Rs 16,739.97 crore during the period. It was Rs 15,520.93 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The company reported a "highest-ever quarterly profit after tax" in the December quarter, according to a company's earnings statement.

"Domestic grey cement sales volume rose 5 per cent YoY (year-on-year) and 1 per cent QoQ (quarter-on-quarter), respectively. Improved operational efficiencies, coupled with lower fuel and raw material costs resulted in improved EBITDA margins," it said.

UltraTech's total expenses increased 2.88 per cent to Rs 14,531.04 crore during the quarter under review.

The total income of the Aditya Birla Group firm, which includes other income, grew 7.87 per cent to Rs 16,880.45 crore in the December quarter.

Shares of UltraTech Cement Ltd were trading 1.24 per cent higher at Rs 10,015 apiece on the BSE.