UltraTech Cement reports Q3 profit at Rs 1,473.51 cr

New Delhi: Aditya Birla group firm UltraTech Cement Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,473.51 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,774.78 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, UltraTech Cement said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 17,193.33 crore. It was at Rs 16,739.97 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expense was at Rs 15,604.85 crore in the third quarter. It was Rs 14,531.04 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

UltraTech said the result is not comparable with the year-ago period as it includes financial results of Ras Al Khaimah Co. for White Cement & Construction Materials PSC (RAKWCT) in which UltraTech Cement Middle East Investments Ltd (UCMEIL), a wholly-owned arm, had completed acquisition of 25 per cent stake on July 10, 2024, with a further acquisition of 11.55 per cent stake on November 6, 2024.

The company said it achieved a capacity utilisation of 73 per cent during the quarter. Domestic sales volume grew 10 per cent year-on-year (YoY), while energy costs were lower by 13 per cent (YoY).

On its expansion programme, UltraTech said it is progressing as per schedule. The company commissioned an additional 1.8 million tonne per annum (MTPA) capacity.

With the acquisition of India Cements Ltd, UltraTech's cement capacity has increased to 171.11 MTPA, on a consolidated basis, it added.

Upon completion of the ongoing expansion projects and the acquisition of Kesoram Cement (10.75 MTPA), UltraTech will achieve the milestone of more than 200 MTPA cement capacity in the country by the end of FY27, the company said.

In its outlook, UltraTech said, "The government's focus on infrastructure and housing projects together with increased rural and urban demand, is expected to generate a sustainable volume growth of 7- 8 per cent, going forward."