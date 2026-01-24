UltraTech Cement Q3 profit at Rs 1,729.44 cr

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) UltraTech Cement, India's leading cement maker on Saturday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,729.44 crore for December quarter FY26.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 1,363.44 crore in the October-December period a year ago, the Aditya Birla group flagship firm said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 21,829.68 crore in the December quarter of FY26. It was at Rs 17,778.83 crore a year earlier.

The company said its results " for the three months and nine months ended 31/12/2025 are not comparable with the previous corresponding period" due to acquisition of India Cements Ltd (ICL), Blrla White WallCare (earlier known as Wonder WallCare) and Ras Al Khaimah, the UAE-based RAKWCT.

Moreover, the scheme for the merger of the cement business of Kesoram Industries with UltraTech and their respective shareholders and creditors was also effective from March 1, 2025.

UltraTech's total consolidated income, which includes other income as well, was at Rs 21,965.26 crore in the December quarter. Sales volume was up 15 per cent to 33.85 metric tonne (MT). Its domestic grey cement production was at 36.37 MT, up 15.4 per cent in the December quarter.

"UltraTech achieved a growth of 29.4 per cent in domestic grey cement markets, excluding the sales volumes of India Cements and Kesoram from the corresponding previous period, as these entities were not part of the company for the entire period," said en earning statement from the company.

Its capacity utilisation was higher by 5 per cent year-on-year at 77 per cent.

"UltraTech continues to deliver strong performance quarter after quarter. Overall capacity utilisation stood at 77 per cent for the quarter, compared to 72 per cent during the same period last year," said the statement.

Besides, its sales of Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) were 26 per cent higher on a YoY basis to Rs 1,848 crore, which constitutes 3 per cent of cement volumes, said UltraTech in its investors' presentation.

During the quarter, "UltraTech EBITDA per MT improved by Rs 140 YoY and Rs 97 QoQ to Rs 1,051/MT," it said.

However, its sales realisation declined 0.4 per cent YoY and 3.3 per cent QoQ.

Moreover, over ICL, a South-based cement entity which it acquired last year, UltraTech said it is on its recovery path with sales volumes of 2.59 million tonne, a growth of 25 per cent over last year.

" With improvement in the efficiency and productivity, completion of capex plans and brand transition to UltraTech, the company will start generating targeted profitability in line with the holding company," it said.

While updating the capacity expansion programme, UltraTech said during the quarter, it commissioned 0.6 MTPA (million tonne per annum) of cement capacity at its grinding unit at Dhule Cement Works, Maharashtra and 1.2 MTPA at the integrated unit in Nathdwara Cement Works, Rajasthan.

"With these additions, UltraTech’s domestic grey cement capacity stands at 188.66 MTPA . Along with 5.4 MTPA cement capacity in the UAE, the company’s global capacity now has reached 194.06 MTPA.

During the quarter, the company spent Rs 2,357 crore on its ongoing capex program and has “reduced its net debt/EBITDA of 1.08 x” reflecting its strength in the operating cash flows.

Over its foray into cables and wires business, UltraTech said the plan " is on track".

"... with critical orders placed, civil work on the project site in progress and team is getting on board. The company is confident of meeting the committed launch timelines of Q3 FY27," it said. PTI KRH KRH ANU ANU