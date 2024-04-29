UltraTech Cement Q4 net profit up 35% to Rs 2,258.6 cr; sales up 9.5% to Rs 20,418 cr

New Delhi: UltraTech Cement Ltd on Monday reported a 35.24 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,258.58 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024.

The leading cement maker had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,670.10 crore in the January-March quarter of the last fiscal, according to a regulatory filing from UltraTech.

Its revenue from operations rose 9.41 per cent to Rs 20,418.94 crore during the period under review. It was at Rs 18,662.38 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

UltraTech's total expenses in the March quarter stood at Rs 17,381.09 crore, up 6.67 per cent.

The total income of the Aditya Birla Group firm, which includes other income, was at Rs 20,554.55 crore, up 9.42 per cent in the March quarter.

Ultratech's consolidated sales volume was at 35.08 million metric tonnes (MT), up 11 per cent. In this grey cement was at 33.22 MT.

Its domestic sales grew 11 per cent year-on-year with capacity utilization of 98 per cent, in the January-March period, according to the company's earnings presentation.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2024, UltraTech Cement's net profit was up 38.05 per cent to Rs 7,003.96 crore. It was at Rs 5,073.40 crore a year ago.

Its total income in FY24 was at Rs 71,525.09 crore, up 12.21 per cent.

Shares of UltraTech Cement Ltd on Monday closed at Rs 9,984 on BSE, up 2.93 per cent from the previous close.