UltraTech Cement shares up nearly 3% post Q4 earnings announcement

New Delhi: Shares of UltraTech Cement on Monday climbed nearly 3 per cent after the company reported a 35.24 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Advertisment

The company's stock went up by 2.93 per cent to settle at Rs 9,984 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.19 per cent to Rs 10,009.85.

At the NSE, it climbed 2.78 per cent to Rs 9,970.85.

UltraTech Cement Ltd on Monday reported a 35.24 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,258.58 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Advertisment

The leading cement maker had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,670.10 crore in the January-March quarter of the last fiscal, according to a regulatory filing from UltraTech.

Its revenue from operations rose 9.41 per cent to Rs 20,418.94 crore during the period under review. It was at Rs 18,662.38 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The total income of the Aditya Birla Group firm, which includes other income, was at Rs 20,554.55 crore, up 9.42 per cent in the March quarter.