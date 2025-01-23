UltraTech Cement stock surges nearly 7 pc after earnings announcement

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Shares of UltraTech Cement Ltd surged nearly 7 per cent on Thursday after the Aditya Birla group firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,473.51 crore for the third quarter.

The scrip of the company soared 6.81 per cent to close at Rs 11,422.70 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, UltraTech Cement's stock jumped 6.67 per cent to settle at Rs 11,406.95 per piece.

In volume trade, 15.11 lakh equity shares of UltraTech Cement were traded on the NSE, and nearly 31,000 shares exchanged hands on the BSE during the day.

At the end of the session, the 30-share index rose by 115.39 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 76,520.38. The broader NSE Nifty rose by 50 points or 0.22 per cent to end at 23,205.35.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,774.78 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, UltraTech Cement said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 17,193.33 crore. It was at Rs 16,739.97 crore in the year-ago period, it added. PTI HG HVA