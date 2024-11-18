UltraTech Cement to expand its electric truck fleet to 100

Mumbai, Nov 18 (PTI) UltraTech Cement on Monday announced it will deploy 100 more electric trucks for the transportation of material and products in its logistics operations following a successful pilot project that commenced with five such trucks in January this year.

The company said it has signed a new transport service contract for the deployment of these trucks for the transportation of 75,000 MT (Million Tonne) of clinker per month from its integrated cement manufacturing unit at Dhar in Madhya Pradesh, to its grinding unit at Dhule in Maharashtra.

The company aims to deploy 500 electric trucks by June 2025 as part of the Central government of India's eFAST initiative.

"The scale-up of EV trucks in our logistics operations underscores our commitment to drive the implementation of sustainable practices in the industry," said K C Jhanwar, Managing Director at UltraTech Cement Ltd.

UltraTech is among the first cement companies in India to introduce 'Green Logistics' in the form of CNG vehicles in 2021, LNG vehicles in 2022, and electric trucks in 2024, the company said.

The company currently has more than 468 CNG trucks and 67 LNG trucks operational for the transport of products and materials across several of its manufacturing units, UltraTech said. PTI IAS DR