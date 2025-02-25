UltraTech drives sustainable plastic waste management at Maha Kumbh

Thane, Feb 25 (PTI) UltraTech Cement, India's largest cement and ready-mix concrete company, has partnered with Prayagraj Nagar Nigam to implement a large-scale plastic waste management initiative at Maha Kumbh 2025.

The initiative, 'Mahakumbh ka Mahasankalp' aims to tackle plastic waste by collecting and processing it as alternative fuel for cement manufacturing at UltraTech's Dalla Cement Works in Sonbhadra district, a release by the company stated here Tuesday.

Running from January 22-February 28, 2025, the initiative deploys sanitation workers and waste collection bins across high-footfall locations like Triveni Sangam and Maha Kumbh's designated sectors. A dedicated cleaning van transports collected waste to a segregation facility.

Additionally, an LED activation van is spreading awareness on plastic segregation and encouraging household participation.

The project focuses on a multi-pronged approach -- plastic waste collection, segregation, and processing -- ensuring safe disposal while reducing reliance on fossil fuels for cement manufacturing. This initiative also minimizes the environmental impact of plastic waste leaching into soil and water bodies.

So far, 400 metric tonne of plastic waste collected at Maha Kumbh has been processed at UltraTech's Dalla Cement Works.

In addition to the waste gathered through 'Mahakumbh ka Mahasankalp', UltraTech will also process plastic waste independently collected by Prayagraj Nagar Nigam.

UltraTech supports over 80 municipal corporations across India, helping safely dispose of incinerable non-biodegradable waste.

In FY24 alone, the company co-processed 5.43 lakh tonne of municipal solid waste in its kiln operations and captive power plants, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable waste management.