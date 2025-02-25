Ultratech enters wires and cables segment, to invest Rs 1,800 cr

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Ultratech Cement on Tuesday announced its entry into the wires and cables segment and will invest Rs 1,800 crore to set up a plant in Gujarat over the next two years as part of plans to expand its footprint in the construction value chain.

The plant will be set up near Bharuch in Gujarat and is expected to be commissioned by December 2026, according to a statement from UltraTech Cement.

The board of the Aditya Birla Group firm on Tuesday approved the proposal to extend its footprint in the construction value chain, through its Building Products Division.

This is in accordance with the "company’s strategy to strengthen its position as a comprehensive Building Solutions provider," said UltraTech.

Last year, Aditya Birla Group entered into the decorative paints segment by launching the brand Birla Opus.

"The Company aims to meet the growing demand for wires and cables across various sectors, including residential, commercial, infrastructure and industrial applications," it said.

The wires and cables industry has witnessed a revenue CAGR of around 13 per cent between FY19 to FY24 and with the migration from the unorganised to the organized market, the outlook continues to remain robust which provides an attractive opportunity for a new trusted player in the sector, it said.

"The Company believes that this proposed entry in the sector is likely to be value accretive to its shareholders," said Ultratech.

Commenting on the development Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said: "We intend to expand our presence in the construction value chain through our foray in the cables and wires segment, which aligns with our vision of providing comprehensive solutions to our end customers in the construction sector." However, he also clarified that UltraTech will continue to focus on and grow its core cement business.

"This year UltraTech reached a new milestone of crossing 175 mtpa of cement capacity in India," he said adding it is "committed to delivering superior quality building materials and solutions." In the cement business, the Aditya Birla group firm is expanding its capacity through acquisitions and capacity enhancement as it faces competition from billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group's Ambuja cement, which is the second largest player and is also scaling its capacity. PTI KRH KRH MR