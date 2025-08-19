UltraTech to cross 200 MTPA capacity in FY26: Kumar Mangalam Birla

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) UltraTech Cement will cross the 200 MTPA capacity mark by the end of this fiscal, a year ahead of the targeted FY27, its Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said on Tuesday.

With this, the flagship Aditya Birla Group firm is now well poised to become the largest cement-selling company in the world, outside China, said Birla while addressing the shareholders in the AGM.

Birla said with 6.5 per cent GDP growth in FY25, India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world, and the March quarter growth of 7.4 per cent was led by construction and manufacturing.

“Despite risks from global market volatility, geopolitical developments, and fragmented trade relations, India’s strong fundamentals, resilient financial system, and policy focus on long-term stability, position it well to sustain growth. The country is expected to retain its position as the fastest-growing major economy in 2025-26,” he said.

The leading cement manufacturer has added 42.6 MTPA of capacity during the year, with 16.3 MTPA through organic expansion, and 26.3 MTPA through strategic acquisitions of India Cements and the cement business of Kesoram Industries, Birla said.

“With this, the total consolidated capacity as of March 2025 stood at 188.8 MTPA. With nearly 70 per cent of capital expenditure focused on growth, your company is firmly on track to cross 200 MTPA capacity in FY26 - a full year ahead of the original FY27 goal,” said Birla.

In the June quarter of FY26, UltraTech added 3.5 million tonne per annum (MTPA) of grey cement capacity, bringing the total capacity to 192.26 MTPA.

This acceleration places UltraTech at even stronger and more sustained growth trajectory for the years ahead, he added.

In FY25, UltraTech’s net revenue was Rs 75,955 crore (USD 8.9 billion) and sales volume reached 135.83 million tonne, reflecting a year-on-year growth of over 14 per cent.

UltraTech competes with the Adani group in the cement business, which is also rapidly building capacities through acquisitions and organic expansion at existing plants.

Adani’s Ambuja Cements, which crossed 100 MTPA capacity in FY25 in a record time, mainly through acquisitions, now aims to reach 118 MTPA by FY 2026 and 140 MTPA by FY28, primarily through brownfield expansion projects.

Talking about the demand trends, Birla said the construction sector is poised for “robust performance”, aided by increased focus on infrastructure projects through Gati Shakti, higher allocation for affordable housing schemes, and Asset Monetisation Plan.

UltraTech now operates 34 integrated units, 30 grinding units, and 9 bulk terminals and along with channel partner network of over 1,45,000, it covers more than 80 per cent of India’s geography.

"This scale and presence uniquely position us to serve the country's growing demand across urban centres and rural landscapes, from highways and metro projects to housing, industrial zones, and last-mile rural roads," said Birla.