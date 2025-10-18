UltraTech to invest Rs 10,255 cr, aims to expand capacity by 240.76 MTPA

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Cement maker UltraTech Cement on Saturday announced an investment of Rs 10,255 crore, which will expand its production capacity by 22.8 MTPA in the segment which is witnessing a consolidation.

The board of the company, in its meeting held on Saturday, approved capex towards increasing capacity, with a mix of brownfield and greenfield expansion, including its newly acquired subsidiary India Cements, said the Aditya Birla Group flagship firm in a regulatory filing.

On Friday, India Cement, the south India-based company, which UltraTech acquired in December last year, had announced an investment of Rs 440 crore for a proposed capacity addition of 2.80 million tonnes.

The investments will start "in a phased manner from FY28 onwards" and the company expects "cement capacity to top 240.76 MTPA" at the end of this capex cycle, also helped by its current ongoing capex.

"This move reinforces UltraTech's commitment to sustained growth and its role in meeting the evolving demands of the Indian market," said UltraTech.

UltraTech's existing capacity is 192.26 MTPA (million tonnes per annum). Earlier this year, it had set the target to cross the 200 MTPA capacity mark by the end of this fiscal year.

Besides organic growth, UltraTech, over the past decade, have added over 65 MTPA capacity through inorganic growth.

Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said: "This latest capacity expansion follows more than Rs 50,000 crores invested over the past five years, underscoring deep and sustained confidence in the Indian economy and the scale of its infrastructure ambitions. Capital, when deployed strategically, has a catalytic effect." "It energises ecosystems, deepens industrial linkages, and creates durable employment," he said.

"With this investment, we are reinforcing momentum across core sectors and contributing meaningfully to the acceleration of India's economic flywheel," said Birla.

UltraTech competes with the Adani group in the cement business, which is also rapidly building capacities through acquisitions and organic expansion at existing plants.

Adani's Ambuja Cements, which has crossed 100 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum) capacity in FY25 in a record time, mainly through acquisitions, now aims to reach 118 MTPA by FY26 and 140 MTPA by FY28, primarily through brownfield expansion projects. PTI KRH HVA