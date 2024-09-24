Ultraviolette Automotive starts exports of e-motorcycle to EU markets

Mumbai: Electric bike maker Ultraviolette Automotive on Tuesday commenced exports of its e-motorcycle F77 Mach 2 with the Union Minister for Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy flagging off the first batch of the electric motorcycles to the European Union markets.

The exports of the made-in-India, high-performance electric motorcycle will strengthen India's position in the global EV industry, the company said in a statement.

"The expansion of Ultraviolette into the European market represents a defining moment for India's automotive industry, demonstrating our nation's ability to compete on the global stage," said Kumaraswamy at the event.

Besides Kumaraswamy and the company's officials, the flag-off ceremony held at the company's manufacturing facility in Bengaluru was also attended by Karnataka Minister for Industries and Commerce, M B Patil.

"This (the commencement of exports) is an example of how Indian startups are driving innovation in critical sectors like electric mobility. This export initiative aligns perfectly with our government's vision of making India a global EV manufacturing hub," the Union Minister added.

Ultraviolette's entry into Europe signals its commitment to delivering electric vehicles designed in India for global markets, said Niraj Rajmohan, Co-founder and CTO of Ultraviolette.

"Europe is a key market for electric mobility, and we believe the F77 MACH 2 will redefine the perception of Indian electric vehicles in this region. This is just the beginning of a larger journey as we continue to push the boundaries of EV innovation," he added.