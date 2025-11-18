Ultraviolette forays into UK market

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Electric two-wheeler maker Ultraviolette on Tuesday announced its entry into the UK market.

The company has introduced its flagship performance motorcycles - the F77 MACH 2 RECON and F77 SuperStreet RECON in the UK.

The strategic expansion is in partnership with MotoMondo, Ultraviolette’s exclusive distribution partner in the region, marking a significant milestone in the company’s international growth journey, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a statement.

"Earlier this year, we achieved a key milestone with the launch of the F77s across Europe, followed by the showcase of our future product lineup at EICMA. Today, I am pleased to announce that the F77 is officially launched in the United Kingdom, a nation renowned for its deep motorcycling heritage," Narayan Subramaniam, CEO & Co-founder of Ultraviolette, stated.

With progression on the UK-India Free Trade Agreement, the company believes it will further enhance the ease of bringing advanced mobility technology to the region and strengthen cross-border collaboration, he added. PTI MSS MSS BAL BAL