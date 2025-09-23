Ultraviolette looks to scale up biz; introduces bike with radar tech for rider safety

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Premium electric two-wheeler maker Ultraviolette Automotive is looking to expand its production capacity, roll out new products as it aims to scale up operations across domestic and international markets, according to Co-Founder and CEO Narayan Subramaniam.

The Bengaluru-based firm on Tuesday expanded its model lineup with the launch of the X-47 Crossover, the world's first radar-integrated bike.

In an interaction with PTI, Subramaniam said the company aspires to become a global brand similar to Apple or Nike, with all its products being developed to be compliant with global standards.

He noted that the company is looking to sell around 10,000 units in this fiscal and is planning to scale up production capacity at its Bengaluru-based plant to 1 lakh units per annum from 30,000 units currently.

"In one year, we have gone from one city (Bengaluru) to 30 cities across the country..now with the new model launching, we are targeting about 10,000 units this fiscal," Subramaniam said.

He noted that the company is gearing up to expand its product lineup next year.

On export strategy, Subramaniam said the company's operations have taken off in Europe with distribution in place in ten countries, such as the UK, France and Germany.

"Our plan is that Ultraviolette should shape up into a global brand. The company plans to expand further. Having certification for Europe opens up retail in 40 different countries beyond the continent.

Commenting on the X-47 Crossover, Subramaniam said the bike is well-suited for regular commutes as well as weekend adventures.

"This one is a machine that takes care of all urban requirements and is also capable of meeting the demands of rigorous recreational activities," he stated.

The bike features the world's first integrated radar intelligence system, combining 6th Gen long-range radar technology with Ultraviolette's proprietary Vehicle Control Unit to deliver unmatched rider safety.

The X-47 becomes the world's first camera and radar-integrated commercially launched motorcycle, Subramaniam claimed.

"On a motorcycle, there is no rear view, only side view mirrors. So it is a very compromised viewing angle..so putting all this in perspective, we felt radars are going to play a massive role in enhancing rider safety," he added.

The price of X-47 Crossover starts at Rs 2.49 lakh, and it comes with a driving range of around 323 kms. PTI MSS SHW