Ultraviolette secures USD 45 mn capital from Zoho, Lingotto

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Electric two-wheeler maker Ultraviolette Automotive on Thursday said it has secured USD 45 million as part of its ongoing Series E funding round.

The latest infusion comes from leading Indian technology company Zoho Corporation, and Lingotto one of Europe's largest investment management companies.

"Lingotto’s legacy of backing iconic performance and mobility brands, combined with Zoho’s long-term commitment to fostering cutting-edge Indian innovation, aligns perfectly with company’s mission to build category-defining electric mobility solutions for India and global markets,” Narayan Subramaniam, Co-Founder & CEO, Ultraviolette said in a statement.

The investment will accelerate the company’s journey towards scaling into India and global markets.

Ultraviolette recently launched the X-47 Crossover electric motorcycle. It has expanded presence to 30 cities across India in a span of 12 months and is expanding to 100 cities by mid-2026. PTI MSS MSS DR DR