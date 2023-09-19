Umesh Singh takes charge as Hindustan Copper Executive Director

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) State-owned Hindustan Copper on Tuesday announced the appointment of Umesh Singh as Executive Director (ED) at the company.

Advertisment

He assumed the charge as ED (Mining) on Monday at the company's corporate office, Hindustan Copper said in a regulatory filing.

"Consequent upon his appointment and release from NTPC Ltd, Umesh Singh has joined as Executive Director (Mining) Corporate Office on 18.09.2023 (Monday)," as per the filing dated September 18.

Singh has a B.Tech (Hons) in Mining Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, with over 30 years of experience in mining operation, safety and management. Prior to joining Hindustan Copper Ltd, he was the Additional General Manager (Mining) at the Pakri Barwadih Coal Mining Project of NTPC Ltd. PTI ABI BAL BAL