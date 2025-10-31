UMPESL, Poland's InfraDeep Consortium ink pact to boost underground mining tech

Kolkata, Oct 31 (PTI) Universal MEP Projects & Engineering Services Ltd (UMPESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Voltas Ltd, has signed an MoU with InfraDeep Consortium, Poland, to enhance India’s underground mining capabilities through technology transfer, joint projects, and sustainable solutions.

The agreement, signed at the International Mining Exhibition (IME) 2025 in Kolkata, aligns with India’s recent policy reforms promoting sustainable underground coal mining, conducive policies to encourage private investment and adoption of advanced technologies, officials said.

“UMPESL is proud to lead this collaboration with InfraDeep Consortium, whose expertise in advanced mining technologies aligns with our goal of transforming underground mining operations in India,” said Sharad Thussu, Head – Mining & Construction Equipment of UMPESL.

Voltas MD Mukundan Menon C P said the partnership reflects UMPESL’s commitment to combining European technological prowess with India’s dynamic mining landscape to develop “smart, safe, and sustainable” mining solutions.

A statement said the collaboration further strengthens UMPESL’s operations in mining machinery and heavy engineering, reinforcing its role as a catalyst for international collaboration, technology adaptation, and skill upgradation in India’s mining and infrastructure sectors. PTI BSM RBT