Unacademy appoints Sandhydeep Purri as Chief People Officer

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Softbank-backed edtech firm Unacademy has appointed Sandhydeep Purri as the Chief People Officer as it looks to expand the team, the company said on Wednesday.

Before joining Unacademy, Purri was Chief People Officer at Sapphire Foods, overseeing HR strategies for brands like Pizza Hut and KFC.

The announcement of team expansion from the company comes after its frequent reduction in headcount from April 2022 onwards. The headcount at the company at the time was around 6,000 which has now come down to about 3,000 people.

Before Purri, Unacademy's senior vice president for human resources Tina Balachandran was heading the HR function at the company.

Prior to Sapphire Foods, she was responsible for organization development and organization effectiveness initiatives across the Aditya Birla Group's Retail Sector that included Aditya Birla Retail (now More Retail), Pantaloons Fashion Retail and Madura Fashion and Garments, including stores and Non-Store facilities. PTI PRS MR