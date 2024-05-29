Unbearable heat forces Delhi consumer court to adjourn case

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) As the national capital reels under heat wave conditions, a local consumer court was forced to adjourn a case hearing with the judge finding it difficult to hear arguments due to excessive heat in the courtroom amid lack of air conditioning facilities.

In an unusual order, a copy of which is with the PTI, the court stated that the temperature inside the courtroom had crossed 40 degrees Celsius, making it virtually impossible to proceed with the arguments due to excessive sweating.

"There is neither air conditioner nor cooler in the court room. The temperature is more than 40 degrees Celsius. There is too much heat in the courtroom, which led to sweating to such an extent that it is difficult to hear arguments," the order dated May 21 read.

The consumer court was hearing a plea against a telecom operator.

Adding to the woes, the court also highlighted the lack of water supply in the washrooms, leaving the litigants and court officials with no means to freshen up or even quench their thirst in the oppressive heat.

"Moreover, there is no water supply even to go to the washroom to ease ourselves," the order stated.

Faced with these unimaginable conditions, the judge was left with no choice but to adjourn the case, stating, "In these circumstances, arguments cannot be heard, so the case is adjourned for arguments." The incident has also brought to light the crumbling infrastructure and lack of basic amenities plaguing several courts across the country, hindering the smooth delivery of justice.

Legal experts and activists have long advocated for the modernisation of courtrooms, arguing that the lack of air conditioning, and other basic facilities not only hampers the functioning of the judiciary but also raises serious questions about the working conditions of judges, lawyers, and court staff.

Delhi is facing an unprecedented heatwave with temperatures hovering around 50 degrees Celsius in some parts for the first time in the city's history.