UnCruise Adventures partners with IBS Software for digital transformation

Mumbai, Sep 12 (PTI) UnCruise Adventures has partnered with IBS Software to optimise its packages with real-time data amid evolving passenger demands, a release said on Tuesday.

UnCruise Adventures has become the latest cruise line to implement the company's iTravelCruise Enterprise Reservation system, which has been designed to address the emerging and future needs of the cruise industry, IBS Software said.

The product suite allows cruise lines to put in place a digital strategy to engage with guests at every step of the trip lifecycle, including technology at the planning, shopping, port, on-trip, and post-trip phases.

The platform gives cruise lines the ability to aggregate product data from different sources. Access to real-time data about customer behaviour allows them to package and price cruise products dynamically, across multiple channels.

The UnCruise Adventures has a fleet of nine expedition boats that offer small ship cruises focused on wilderness, wildlife and culture.

“Our partnership with IBS Software is another step forward, enabling us to harness more data to enhance our systems and our guests' experiences,”said Dan Blanchard, CEO of UnCruise Adventures.

"The power to digitally connect and personalise engagement with guests throughout the trip lifecycle is vital. We're excited to support UnCruise Adventures in the next stage of their growth,” said Asish Z Koshy, Head of Travel and Cruise, IBS Software. PTI IAS MR