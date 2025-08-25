Under its rule, Cong made India dependent on other countries to indulge in import scams: PM

Ahmedabad, Aug 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at the Congress, saying the party, which ruled India for 60 to 65 years, made the nation dependent on other countries in order to indulge in "import scams".

Addressing a gathering in Ahmedabad after launching multiple projects, he asserted interests of farmers, cattle rearers and small scale industries were paramount and "pressure on us may increase, but we will bear it", comments coming in the backdrop of the ongoing tariffs row with the US.

"Our government is committed to providing dignified living conditions for the poor in cities," said the PM, who is on a two-day Gujarat visit.

Modi told the gathering that 25 crore people in India have been lifted out of poverty in the last 11 years of the BJP-led government's rule at the Centre. PTI PD VT RSY