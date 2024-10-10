Under Ratan Tata's guidance TN's partnership with Tata Group rose to new heights: Minister TRB Rajaa

Chennai, Oct 10 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa on Thursday condoled the demise of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata and said an irreplaceable 'Titan' of the Indian industry passed away.

A true friend of Tamil Nadu under whose guidance the State's partnership with the Tata Group flourished and rose to new heights, the Minister said on Thursday.

"The man who demonstrated benevolence in corporate leadership and commitment to nation-building. We will forever remember you for your vision and empathy," he said in a social media post.

Meanwhile, the Chairman and Managing Director Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE) Ltd, Mallika Srinivasan called Tata as one of the tallest corporate leaders of modern India, who played a pivotal role in building the naiton of tomorrow.

Through his bold visionary approach, Tata positioned Indian Enterprise on the global map and inspired many Indians to forge ahead with confidence, she said.

"An inspirational icon, it is with deepest respect we honour his contribution and grieve his loss to the nation. As an awe-inspiring, deeply respected leader he won the hearts of all with his personal humane touch and phenomenal, impactful philanthropy," Srinivasan said in a statement.

Tata, who is credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, died at the age of 86 at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH