Undergoing check-ups for age-related medical condition, no cause for concern: Ratan Tata

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Veteran industrialist and Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata on Monday said there is no cause for concern regarding his health and he is undergoing check-ups for age-related medical conditions.

Terming as "rumour" reports of his hospitalisation in a Mumbai hospital, in a post on social media platform X, 86-year-old Tata said, "these claims are unfounded".

"I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age related medical conditions," he asserted.

"There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits," he said, requesting public and media to refrain from "spreading misinformation". PTI RKL IAS TRB