Undergoing check-ups for age-related medical conditions, no cause for concern: Ratan Tata

New Delhi: Veteran industrialist and Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata on Monday said there is no cause for concern regarding his health and he is undergoing check-ups for age-related medical conditions.

Terming as "rumours" reports of his hospitalisation in a Mumbai hospital, in a post on social media platform X, 86-year-old Tata said, "these claims are unfounded".

"I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age related medical conditions," asserted Tata, who led the Tata Group from March 1991 to December 2012 as Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate.

Thank you for thinking of me 🤍 pic.twitter.com/MICi6zVH99 — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) October 7, 2024

"There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits," he said, requesting the public and media to refrain from "spreading misinformation".

Reports claimed that Tata was taken to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital in the early hours of Monday following a drop in blood pressure.

In his post, Tata said, "I am aware of recent rumours circulating regarding my health and I want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded."

Tata took over as the Chairman of Tata Sons in March 1991 and retired on December 28, 2012. During his tenure, the Tata Group's revenues grew manifold, totalling USD 100.09 billion in 2011-12 from a turnover of a mere Rs 10,000 crore in 1991.

He led the group into some notable acquisitions, starting from Tetley by Tata Tea for USD 450 million in 2000, to steelmaker Corus by Tata Steel in 2007 for GBP 6.2 billion and the landmark Jaguar LandRover in 2008 for USD 2.3 billion by Tata Motors.

As a result of the acquisitions, over half of the salt-to-software group's revenues were derived from outside the country.

After his retirement, Tata faced boardroom battle with his successor Cyrus Mistry, who was sacked as Chairman of Tata Sons on October 24, 2016.

He returned as Interim Chairman of the group after Mistry was removed and handed over the baton of the group to N Chandrasekaran in January 2017 and moved to his role of Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.