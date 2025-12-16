Underneat raises USD 6 mn funding from Fireside Ventures

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Shapewear brand Underneat has raised USD 6 million (about Rs 54.5 crore) in pre-series A funding from Fireside Ventures.

The D2C fashion brand, founded by Kusha Kapila and Vimarsh Razdan, has crossed Rs 150 crore in ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) since its launch in April 2025, according to a company statement.

The Gurgaon-headquartered company plans to utilise the fresh capital to expand operational capacity and enhance distribution networks across Indian cities. With the latest capital infusion, the company has raised a total of USD 7 million in funding to date.

*** Aurassure raises Rs 25 crore from Zerodha’s Rainmatter, Unicorn India Ventures Climate tech startup Aurassure has raised Rs 25 crore in a pre-series A funding round led by Rainmatter by Zerodha and Unicorn India Ventures, with participation from Maithan Alloys. The capital raised will be used to accelerate Aurassure’s global expansion, particularly across the Global South with a focus on Latin America, South Asia, and Africa.

The company plans to strengthen its Brazilian subsidiary, build regional teams, and scale city-level deployments while advancing product development.

In parallel, Aurassure aims to drive innovation in hardware and manufacturing to advance sensor development for air quality, heat, rainfall, flooding, and microclimate monitoring—with better accuracy, durability, and calibration infrastructure—while streamlining production for large-scale, cost-efficient deployment.