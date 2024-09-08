UNDP appoints Angela Lusigi as resident representative for India

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has appointed Angela Lusigi as its new resident representative for India.

Before her appointment in India, Lusigi served as the UNDP resident representative in Ghana and was a Strategic Advisor in the UNDP Regional Bureau for Africa in New York since 2012, the UN's development agency said in a statement.

"India's strides in sustainable development, particularly in public healthcare, climate action, and inclusive growth, are exemplary. The nation's innovative use of digital technology to enhance health service delivery and expand social protection, which UNDP is proud to support, is ensuring that no one is left behind," she said in the statement.

She also highlighted the strong interest of countries in learning from India's example in areas such as Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) localisation and acceleration, SDG Finance and South-South Cooperation.

She reaffirmed UNDP's dedication to supporting these efforts through the UNDP Country Programme 2023-27, tailored to bolster India's national priorities and global commitments. PTI DP BAL BAL