UNDP, West Bengal sign pact to advance sustainable development

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and West Bengal have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaborations on key development priorities.

The partnership will focus on development finance, including climate finance to advance human development, a statement said on Friday.

It will establish a gender-sensitive monitoring framework for accountability for data-driven policy-making, strengthen health systems through digital solutions and a One Health approach, and support marginalised communities -- especially women -- through climate-resilient agriculture and sustainable livelihoods, it said.

Given West Bengal's vulnerability to extreme and slow-onset of climate events, the collaboration will also develop innovative disaster resilience strategies to enhance preparedness and adaptive capacity, it said.

The MoU was signed between Prabhat Kumar Mishra, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Finance & Planning and Statistics, Government of West Bengal, and Angela Lusigi, Resident Representative, UNDP, marking a significant milestone in the state's commitment to sustainable and inclusive development, it added. PTI DP HVA