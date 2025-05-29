Uni Abex Alloy Q4 profit surges to Rs 13 cr

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Uni Abex Alloy Products on Thursday posted fourfold jump in net profit at Rs 12.64 core for March quarter FY25, driven by rise in revenues.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 3.43 crore in the January-March period of the preceding financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company almost doubled its revenue to Rs 60.44 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, from Rs 34.90 crore in the same period a year ago. In FY25, revenue increased to over Rs 200 crore from Rs 184 crore in FY24.

The board of the company has recommended a dividend of Rs 35 per equity share of nominal value of Rs 10 each for 2024-25.

In a separate statement, the company said its board also approved a capacity building plan of Rs 85 crore. The investment will strengthen production capacity and operational capabilities to meet increasing customer demand and sustain business growth.

The expansion project is expected to be completed in the second half of FY 2026–27, with funding through a mix of internal accruals and bank finance.

"FY25 reflects our consistent focus on building a stronger, more resilient organisation rooted in engineering excellence. At the same time, our capital expenditure is aimed at strengthening our ability to meet growing demand from core sectors such as petrochemicals, refineries, and fuel infrastructure," Kuldeep Bhan, Non-Executive Director - Uni Abex said.

Part of Neterwala Group Company, Uni Abex Alloy Products is a global leader in advanced metallurgical solutions, specializing in high-performance alloys for extreme industrial applications. PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU