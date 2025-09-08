Uni Abex Alloy to invest Rs 100 crore to double production capacity of high-performance alloys

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Metallurgical solutions provider Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd will invest over Rs 100 crore to more than double its production capacity of high-performance alloys by 2025-26, a senior company official said.

The brownfield expansion of the company’s manufacturing facility in Dharwad, Karnataka, is aimed at meeting rising demand from key industries such as iron and steel, petrochemical, fertilisers, and more, said Kuldeep Bhan, Group President – Global Metallurgy Business, Neterwala Group.

Uni Abex is a Neterwala Group company.

"Our current production capacity is 6,000 metric tonnes per annum. With this investment, we are looking to double that to 12,000 metric tonnes by the end of FY 2025-26,” Bhan told PTI.

As part of the expansion, Uni Abex is adding one new dedicated manufacturing line, resulting in two specialised lines.

High-performance alloys are used in various industries such as aerospace, energy, automotive, and medical for applications that need superior strength, high-temperature resistance, and corrosion resistance.

"This investment is a strategic move to address the increasing demand for high-performance alloys, especially as government-led initiatives are driving growth in these sectors,” Bhan added.

Mumbai-based Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd is a part of the Neterwala Group and is known for its advanced metallurgical solutions, specialising in high-performance alloys designed for extreme industrial environments.