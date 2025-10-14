UNIBIC Foods appoints Ajay Bathija as Chief Executive Officer

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) UNIBIC Foods, the makers of cookies, biscuits and snacks, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Ajay Bathija as Chief Executive Officer.

Bathija, who has over two decades of leadership experience in the FMCG and beverages industry, in his new role will lead UNIBIC’s strategic growth initiatives, drive business expansion across domestic and international markets, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the development, its Chairman Sandeep Reddy said, “His extensive experience in brand building, consumer marketing and franchise leadership will be invaluable as UNIBIC continues to strengthen its footprint in the packaged foods category.

"We are confident that Ajay’s leadership will steer the company towards exceptional metrics and innovation while expanding our presence in both Indian and global markets”.

Bathija has served the Coca-Cola Company for more than 18 years, where he has led the marketing operations of juices and colas segments, brand strategies for India and Southwest Asia markets such as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.

UNIBIC besides domestic market, exports its products to over 25 countries and continues to expand its global footprint.