Unifeeder and Sagarmala Finance Corp join hands to advance green shipping

Mumbai, Oct 29 (PTI) Unifeeder, a DP World company, on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with Sagarmala Finance Corporation Ltd (SMFCL) to collaborate on developing and scaling commercially sustainable coastal shipping services across the country.

SMFCL is a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

DP World in a statement said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) established a framework for joint action to design and finance coastal shipping corridors that support India's ambitions to decongest roads, lower logistics costs, and decarbonise transportation.

"SMFCL will utilise its Maritime Development Fund to design low-cost financing and credit-enhancement instruments, while Unifeeder will contribute its operational expertise, multimodal infrastructure, and digital capabilities," it added.

The MoU was exchanged in presence of the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World during India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai.

The initiative aims to create a commercially viable and scalable model that shifts cargo from road to sea, reducing emissions and improving multimodal connectivity across India's supply chains, it added. PTI BKS TRB