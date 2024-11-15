Unifi Asset Management receives SEBI nod to launch mutual fund operations

Chennai, Nov 15 (PTI) Unifi Asset Management Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Unifi Capital, has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch its mutual fund operations, a senior official announced on Friday.

Established in 2001 as a portfolio manager, Unifi Capital manages assets worth Rs 27,000 crore as of October 31, 2024, across equity and debt through its Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) platforms in India and abroad.

"After 23 years as a portfolio manager, this is a logical milestone in our journey to establish a mutual fund that complements our time-tested services. A strong and independent IMF team is fully prepared to bring Unifi's core absolute value investing approach to investors seeking niche and rewarding opportunities," said Unifi Capital Founder Sarath Reddy in a press release.

Unifi Mutual Fund CEO George Alexander added, "Through our mutual fund offering, we aim to leverage our strengths in deep, bottom-up research to address the diverse needs and risk profiles of investors." The company has expanded its presence to major cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and other locations in Gujarat, the release said. PTI SSK VIJ SSK ROH