Unifi Capital launches two new funds through subsidiary

Chennai, Jun 11 (PTI) Leader in portfolio management Unifi Capital has launched two new fund offerings through its subsidiary Unifi Investment Management LLP.

The subsidiary has been set up in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) Company Ltd, International Finances Services Centre, Gujarat.

The primary fund is the 'Rangoli India Fund' which invests in Indian firms and value-oriented concentrated investor in growth businesses. It invests in Indian companies that are beneficiaries of growing middle-class and household income, formalization of the informal sector among others.

The second fund is the 'G20 Portfolio,' which focuses on outbound investments and it is currently on the works, the company said.

"The establishment of Unifi IM is a strategic expansion of our international capabilities and prepares us for India's growing integration with the global investment markets. Unifi's foreign and NRI investors can now directly invest in our concentrated Indian portfolios without having to route through offshore jurisdictions," said Unifi Capital Founder and CIO, Sarath Reddy.

"Similarly, our Indian investors can now directly invest in the world markets through the same streamlined channel," he added. PTI VIJ SS